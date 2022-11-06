Maggie Rogers and Phoebe Bridgers re-release Goo Goo Dolls cover for abortion rights

Maggie Rogers and Phoebe Bridgers re-released their cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’ to raise money for abortion rights charity, the Brigid Alliance.

On Friday, both Rogers and Bridgers announced that their take on Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 breakout track would be available once more on Bandcamp for 24 hours, with all proceeds going to the Brigid Alliance.

“Pay what you want,” said the artists in a joint Instagram post. “Everything goes to the Brigid Alliance – an organisation that helps provide travel, food, lodging and childcare support for abortion seekers.”

It comes as the US midterm elections take place next week (November 8). “The future of reproductive care is on the ballot these midterms. Fucking VOTE,” the post continued.

Yesterday, Bridgers and Rogers confirmed that a further 18,000 people had downloaded the song, raising over £65,000.

“This is awesome, thank you so much for your support,” said the Brigid Alliance. “All of the funds raised from this track will support people forced to travel long distances for abortion care, which has surged since the June Supreme Court ruling.”

Originally their take on ‘Iris’ was released in celebration of Trump losing the last Presidential election, with proceeds going to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight, an organisation promoting fair elections in Georgia and around the country.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rogers said: “Bridgers understands culture and, with ‘Iris’, I was just following her lead.”

“It was all this weird, wild inside joke that somehow everyone else was in on. It’s funny to know a friend so well, but then as an artist getting to see her in the studio… seeing her work just makes everything make sense.”

Over the summer, both Maggie Rogers and Rina Sawayama joined Phoebe Bridgers onstage at Latitude Festival to provide backing screams on set-closer ‘I Know The End’.

Sharing a photo of the trio backstage, Rogers called them “ur new favourite band”.

Maggie Rogers is currently touring the UK in support of second album ‘Surrender’ while Phoebe Bridgers is due to perform at Wembley Arena next month as part of a concert version of Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’.

After that, Bridgers is due to support Taylor Swift on several stadium dates across North America.