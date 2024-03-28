Maggie Rogers announces two intimate London shows

Maggie Rogers has announced two intimate live shows in London – find all the details below.

The singer-songwriter will take to the stage at the 1,275-capacity Hackney Empire on September 4 and 5 – her first headline dates in the capital since selling out Alexandra Palace in 2022.

Rogers is set to showcase material from her third studio album ‘Don’t Forget Me’, which is due for release on April 12 via Polydor (pre-order here).

Tickets for the pair of London gigs go on general sale at 10am BST next Friday (April 5) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Wednesday (3) by pre-ordering Rogers’ new record here before 6pm BST on Tuesday (2).

Check out the announcement post below.

Maggie will be playing two shows at London’s Hackney Empire on September 4th & 5th. Order 'Don't Forget Me' on the UK store before 6pm BST on April 2nd for pre-sale. All tickets on sale Friday, April 5th at 10am BST. https://t.co/8C9dmgRrZj pic.twitter.com/Qb1zPDlVR6 — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) March 28, 2024

The upcoming shows will follow a run of stadium support slots with Coldplay across Europe in August.

Rogers has already shared two singles from ‘Don’t Forget Me’: its intimate title track and the laid-back ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’. She debuted both songs during her 2023 North American headline tour.

The artist co-produced her new album – the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Surrender’ – with Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris) at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City, writing eight of its tracks with him and two alone.

Rogers announced her third LP by penning a lengthy letter to her fans. “I wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon,” she explained.

“Worn in denim. A drive in your favourite car. No make up, but the right amount of lipstick. Something classic. The mohair throw and bottle of Whiskey in Joan Didion’s motel room. An old corvette. Vintage, but not overly Americana.”

Rogers continued: “I wanted to make an album to belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her.”

The tracklist for ‘Don’t Forget Me’ is:

‘It Was Coming All Along’

‘Drunk’

‘So Sick of Dreaming’

‘The Kill’

‘If Now Was Then’

‘I Still Do’

‘On & On & On’

‘Never Going Home’

‘All The Same’

‘Don’t Forget Me’

Rogers played a brief run of intimate UK dates last week, and will begin the North American leg of her ‘Don’t Forget Me’ tour in May. Find any remaining tickets here.

In other news, Rogers appeared on stage alongside Bruce Springsteen at Zach Bryan’s show in Brooklyn, New York last night (March 27).