Maggie Rogers gets real on new single ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’

Maggie Rogers has shared a new single called ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’ – you can listen to it below.

The laid-back, soft rock song serves as the second preview of Rogers’ third album ‘Don’t Forget Me’, which is due for release on April 12 via Polydor (pre-order here). She dropped the title track from the record last month.

“So you think you’re on the right track/ Cruising on the bridge in your grey Cadillac/ You think it’s easy/ Walking on the water like there’s steppin’ stones,” Rogers sings in the first verse.

Advertisement

Later, she tells the listener that her “heart’s breakin’” before adding: “Oh, there ain’t no diamond ring you could buy me to take me home.” Rogers goes on to deliver a spoken word passage in the bridge, in which she complains about her partner cancelling on her at the last minute.

“So he calls me up 15 minutes before the reservation/ And says he’s got Knicks tickets instead/ I mean, I was at the restaurant,” she says. “So I took the steaks to go, I had two martinis at the bar/ And went to meet my friends down the street/ What a loser (I’m so sick of dreamin’)/ And by the way, the Knicks lost.”

Listen to ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’ here:

Rogers co-produced her upcoming new album – the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Surrender’ – with Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris) at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City, writing eight of its tracks with him and two alone.

She had already debuted ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’ and ‘Don’t Forget Me’ during her 2023 North American headline tour.

Advertisement

Rogers announced her third LP by penning a lengthy letter to her fans. “I wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon,” she explained.

“Worn in denim. A drive in your favourite car. No make up, but the right amount of lipstick. Something classic. The mohair throw and bottle of Whiskey in Joan Didion’s motel room. An old corvette. Vintage, but not overly Americana.”

Rogers continued: “I wanted to make an album to belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her.”

The tracklist for ‘Don’t Forget Me’ is

‘It Was Coming All Along’

‘Drunk’

‘So Sick of Dreaming’

‘The Kill’

‘If Now Was Then’

‘I Still Do’

‘On & On & On’

‘Never Going Home’

‘All The Same’

‘Don’t Forget Me’