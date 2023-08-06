Maggie Rogers meets fan who posted viral video that launched her career

Maggie Rogers has finally met the fan who posted the viral video with Pharrell Williams that launched her music career.

In 2016, a clip went viral of Pharrell marvelling at Rogers’ song ‘Alaska’ during a songwriting masterclass at New York University.

“I have zero, zero, zero notes for that,” he said in the video, being visibly moved by the song. “I’ve never heard anyone like you before, and I’ve never heard anything that sounds like that.”

Advertisement

The video was uploaded by a fan named Dimitri to Reddit, with Rogers then going on to sign to a major label, release two albums and headline gigs across the world.

“So obviously my career started seven years ago with that video of me and Pharrell Williams at NYU blah blah blah,” she told fans in a video message posted to Instagram. “But a couple of years ago I got put in touch with this guy named Dimitri, who, seven years ago, was the original person that uploaded that video to Reddit.

“I had no idea who he was or what he was like and we kept emailing over the years, and I actually got to meet him for the first time at my show in Toronto the other night.”

“It was really emotional to catch up,” she added. “It was really crazy that there was this person who fundamentally made my life pivot.”

Elsewhere, Rogers has confirmed that she has finished writing and recording her third album. As revealed in a new Instagram post, the follow-up to last year’s ‘Surrender’ LP was laid down at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

Advertisement

Rogers is currently out on her biggest US tour to date, that will see her playing alongside Soccer Mommy and Alvvays.

See the remaining dates below.

AUGUST 2023

9 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

10 – Orem, UT, UCCU Center#

13 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl#

16 – Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater#

17 – Troutdale, OR, McMenamins Edgefield#

29 – Washington, D.C., The Atlantis

* with Soccer Mommy

# with Alvvays