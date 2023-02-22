Maggie Rogers notices more fans having panic attacks at gigs

Maggie Rogers has said she has noticed more people having panic attacks at her gigs since the pandemic.

The singer recently began her ‘Feral Joy’ tour of the United States in support of last year’s ‘Surrender’ LP, and took to TikTok this week to share her observations from looking out at the crowd during the shows.

“So something is happening on this tour that we have never ever experienced before,” she said in the video message, “which is that we’re seeing more people than ever either pass out or have panic attacks in the audience”.

She added: “Obviously it’s been a really long time since we’ve been in crowds, and concerts may not be the most natural space after the couple years we’ve spent in the pandemic, and I’ve never been more grateful to the community around my music for the way they’ve been taking care of each other.

Rogers then issued a “friendly reminder that if you’re coming to a show [to] please stay hydrated, try not to lock your knees if you’re standing for a really long time, take some breaks, and just do everything you can to keep everyone safe and healthy around you.”

In an interview with BBC’s Newsbeat, Rogers added: “I think the lockdowns created a situation where people were at home, they weren’t around lots of people.

“There was a lot of fear and anxiety around being in contact with other human beings when accessing things like loud noises or music.”

Reviewing Maggie Rogers’ gig at London’s Alexandra Palace late last year, NME wrote: “People have come here, to this space, wanting to let go. This is that moment. Rogers sends us on our way, a little lighter than we were before.”

