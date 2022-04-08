Maggie Rogers shares playful new single ‘That’s Where I Am’

Maggie Rogers has shared new track ‘That’s Where I Am’ – listen below.

The song is the lead single from her upcoming new album ‘Surrender’, which she shared details of last month.

In ‘That’s Where I Am’, the singer-songwriter speaks of a love interest who started out as a friend. As she declares her commitment to this love, the buoyant track builds in its backdrop, with handclapped rhythms and deep synths.

Rogers sings in the chorus : “It all works out in the end / Wherever you go / That’s where I am / Boulders turn into sand / Wherever you go / That’s where I am.”

The video for the track, which is due to be released later today (April 8), was filmed in New York and includes some cameos from famous faces.

The 12-track album ‘Surrender’, meanwhile, will arrive on July 29 via Polydor and fans can pre-order the album here.

The record, which was co-produced by Kid Harpoon and Rogers, is the follow-up to, ‘Heard It In A Past Life‘, which was released in 2019. Her last single release was ‘Love You For A Long Time‘ from the same year.

Rogers recorded ‘Surrender’ at Electric Lady Studios in New York, Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, and her parents’ garage. In the album trailer, which she co-directed with Michael Scanlon, she gives a poetic account of how ‘Surrender’ came to be.

“This is the story of what happened when I finally gave in,” she says in the trailer. “When I finally let go, hoping it would break the numbness, shock me back in. I found peace in distortion. A chaos I could control.”

In 2020 the musician teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover the Goo Goo Dolls’ classic ‘Iris’ in celebration of Joe Biden winning the US presidential election. Proceeds from the joint rendition went to Democrat Stacey Abrams’ voting rights organisation Fair Fight.

NME‘s four-star review of her debut album praised the “organic, earthy vibe that permeates” through its songs, writing that Rogers pens “empowering, honest songs about falling hopelessly in love, getting your heart broken and discovering your self-worth.”

Rogers is due to play Coachella on April 17 and April 24.