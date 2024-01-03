Maggie Rogers teases new music for 2024

Maggie Rogers has teased the arrival of new music in a social media post this week (January 1).

The clip of new music was first shared back in summer, when Rogers also confirmed that she has finished writing and recording her third album. As revealed in on Instagram, the follow-up to 2022’a ‘Surrender’ LP was laid down at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

The new song snippet Rogers shared seems to be from ‘Don’t Forget Me’, a song that has appeared during several of Rogers’ live shows in 2023.

The lyrics for the song read: “So close the door and change the channel/ Give me something I can handle/ A good lover, or someone that’s nice to me/ Take my money. Wreck my Sundays/ Love me til your next somebody/ But promise me when it’s time to leave, don’t forget me.”

You can check out the clip of the song here:

Last August, Rogers met the fan who posted a viral video with Pharrell Williams that launched her music career. In 2016, a clip went viral of Pharrell marvelling at Rogers’ song ‘Alaska’ during a songwriting masterclass at New York University.

“I have zero, zero, zero notes for that,” he said in the video, being visibly moved by the song. “I’ve never heard anyone like you before, and I’ve never heard anything that sounds like that.”

The video was uploaded by a fan named Dimitri to Reddit, with Rogers then going on to sign to a major label, release two albums and headline gigs across the world.

“So obviously my career started seven years ago with that video of me and Pharrell Williams at NYU blah blah blah,” she told fans in a video message posted to Instagram. “But a couple of years ago I got put in touch with this guy named Dimitri, who, seven years ago, was the original person that uploaded that video to Reddit.

“I had no idea who he was or what he was like and we kept emailing over the years, and I actually got to meet him for the first time at my show in Toronto the other night.”

“It was really emotional to catch up,” she added. “It was really crazy that there was this person who fundamentally made my life pivot.”

Rogers completed her biggest US tour to date in 2023, and it saw her playing alongside Soccer Mommy and Alvvays.