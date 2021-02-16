Mahalia and Rico Nasty tease new joint single ‘Jealous’

Mahalia and Rico Nasty have announced the forthcoming release of their collaborative single, ‘Jealous’, out later this week.

Announced on both artists’ social media overnight, the single will be released this Wednesday (February 17). It will mark the first release this year from Mahalia and the second from Rico, following ‘Lil Bitch’ with Chillpill and Soleima.

Advertisement

Both artists released records in 2020, Mahalia with her three-track EP ‘Isolation Tapes’ and Rico with her debut album, ‘Nightmare Vacation’. ‘Isolation Tapes’ won Mahalia the Best Female Act and Best R&B/Soul Act categories at the 2020 MOBO Awards.

As for Rico, NME gave ‘Nightmare Vacation’ a four-star review upon its release, writing, “the frenetic Maryland artist will not be restrained by any boundaries – genre, social or otherwise – as this thrilling, wildly charged, star-stuffed debut proves.”

“While Nasty’s catalogue has found her focused on pushing to the extremities of self-expression – baking rock, screamo and punk directly into her rap with reckless abandon – with this record she flexes her chops as an artist with mainstream appeal.”

The record also appeared on NME‘s list of the 50 best albums of 2020.

Last month, Rico made her television debut, performing ‘OHFR?’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.