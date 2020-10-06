Mahalia Barnes pays tribute to Helen Reddy by covering ‘I Am Woman’ on Q+A

Mahalia Barnes – the daughter of Jimmy Barnes – paid tribute to the late Helen Reddy on Q+A last night (October 5) with a cover of ‘I Am Woman’.

Barnes performed the iconic track with members of her band, as well as guest backup singers Prinnie Stevens, Joy Yates, Juanita Tippins, Lyric McFarland and Rebekah Jensen. Watch the performance below.

Advertisement

Reddy passed away last week in a Los Angeles hospital aged 78 after a battle with dementia and Addison’s Disease. The impact of the singer’s work, particularly ‘I Am Woman’, was discussed by the Q+A panel during the episode.

A viewer submitted a question asking how and why they thought ‘I Am Woman’ is still relevant today.

“I remember first hearing this and seeing my mother’s copy of The Female Eunuch on a table in the living room. It was just before I was a teenager and it really really resonated,” Jane Halton, chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations responded.

“When she sang this at a rally just after Trump was elected, it resonated just as much…It’s a shame that these lyrics are as relevant as they’ve ever been and that we haven’t made more progress.”