Mahne Frame announces debut album ‘Mad World’, shares icy single ‘LONER 2’

Tokyo-based, Sydney-born producer Mahne Frame has announced the release of his debut album ‘Mad World’.

Frame, best known as a member of Kirin J Callinan’s band, has also shared the first single ‘LONER 2’. The track is led by a monotonal spoken word, which spirals into an icy industrial beat. It’s a sequel of sorts to ‘LONER’, which appeared on his 2019 EP ‘Kiss My Ass, Death’.

Listen to it below.

Per a press release, Frame wrote ‘Mad World’ during the peak of Australia’s horrific 2019/20 bushfire season as a “polemic on climate change, capitalism, and youth”. The name of the record is taken from a line in Akira Kurosawa’s 1985 film Ran: “In a mad world, only the mad are sane.”

The 11-track record is due out on October 30, set to feature appearances from Japanese rapper Tohji and pop artist Aya Gloomy. A full tracklist is below.

Frame released his debut EP ‘Kiss My Ass, Death’ last year. The track ’21 N FUN’ was recently chosen by Mark Ronson for his Zelects playlist.

The tracklist of ‘Mad World’ is:

‘LONER 2’ ‘MAD WORLD’ ‘YAY’ ‘301 ANTED’ ‘LOVE’ ‘SOMETIMES I TRY NOT TO CARE’ ft TOHJI ‘SKYRISE’ ‘LOVE REPRISE’ ‘TEN 25’ ‘ZOË BELL’ ft AYA GLOOMY ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’