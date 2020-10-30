Mahne Frame shares debut album ‘Mad World’

Tokyo-based, Sydney-born producer Mahne Frame has released his debut album ‘Mad World’ today (October 30).

Frame was previously best-known as a player in Kirin J Callinan’s band, but launched a solo career last year with his debut EP ‘Kiss My Ass, Death’. The track ’21 N FUN’ was recently chosen by Mark Ronson for his Zelects playlist.

‘Mad World’ features the singles ‘LONER 2’, ‘SOMETIMES I TRY NOT TO CARE’ and ‘LOVE’, and was co-produced by Sydney’s Phanosland. The record also sees guest appearances from rising Japanese rapper Tohji, and indie pop singer Aya Gloomy.

Advertisement

‘Mad World’ is similar in spirit to Callinan’s misanthropic alt-pop, but differs with its icy techno beats, and Frame’s baritone-monotone. It’s marketed as “dark, camp hyperpop”. Listen to the record in full below.

<a href="https://mahneframe.bandcamp.com/album/mad-world">MAD WORLD by Mahne Frame</a>

Per a press release, Frame wrote ‘Mad World’ during the peak of Australia’s horrific 2019/20 bushfire season as a “polemic on climate change, capitalism, and youth”. The name of the record is taken from a line in Akira Kurosawa’s 1985 film Ran: “In a mad world, only the mad are sane.”

The tracklist of ‘Mad World’ is:

‘LONER 2’ ‘MAD WORLD’ ‘YAY’ ‘301 ANTED’ ‘LOVE’ ‘SOMETIMES I TRY NOT TO CARE’ ft TOHJI ‘SKYRISE’ ‘LOVE REPRISE’ ‘TEN 25’ ‘ZOË BELL’ ft AYA GLOOMY ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’