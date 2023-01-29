Maisie Peters shares ‘Body Better’, the first single from her upcoming second album

Maisie Peters has kicked off her “new era” with ‘Body Better’, the first single from her upcoming second album – check it out below.

Maisie Peters released her debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’ in 2021 while last year, the singer-songwriter shared a handful of standalone singles.

Now though, Peters has shared the first single from her upcoming (but currently unannounced) second album. “’Body Better’ is one of the most honest songs I’ve ever released, and definitely the most personal,” she explained.

“I wrote it after a breakup and it deals with the ugly things you think to yourself in the aftermath, when you’re painstakingly going through everything small thing you did and were and wondering what you could have changed. It’s a song about insecurity and vulnerability, about giving a lot of yourself away to someone who decides they don’t want it anymore and knowing where to go from there.”

Check out ‘Body Better’ below:

Sharing the track on Twitter, Peters said: “This is truly only the beginning and I can’t wait to exist in this era with you all.”

During a fan Q+A, Peters revealed ‘Body Better’ is one of three songs on the new album that she’s nicknamed “The Trauma Trio”.

“It’s definitely a good taster” of what’s to come with this new era, said Peters. “But the album is so much more sonically varied than anything I’ve done before.”

Maisie Peters is set to support Ed Sheeran on his US summer stadium tour following a headline tour of UK and Europe.

Tickets for Peters’ UK tour can be found here, while the dates are below.

APRIL 2023

14 – Newcastle University, Newcastle Upon Tyne

15 – Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

18 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

19 – O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester

21 – University Of East Anglia, Norwich

22 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

23 – Tramshed, Cardiff

27 – Eventim Apollo, London

MAY

02 – Trix, Antwerp

03 – Le Trianon, Paris

05 – Melkweg Max, Amsterdam

06 – Heimathafen Neukoelln, Berlin

07 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne

Maisie Peters is also set to headline Sound City Liverpool 2023 alongside the likes of Courting, The Goa Express, Opus Kink, Beren Olivia, Delights, Finn Foxell, Shelf Lives, SOFY, EEVAH, Malady, Mollie Coddled, Re6ce, Reignmaker, The Royston Club and Trampolene.