Major touring companies join forces for arena tour ticket giveaway

Frontier Touring, Live Nation and TEG have teamed up to offer Australian punters an incentive to get vaccinated.

Dubbed the Vaxstage Pass, the newly launched competition will see five fully vaccinated winners receive tickets to every stadium show promoted by the trio next year. So far, this includes scheduled tours from Tyler, The Creator, Lorde, My Chemical Romance, The Kid LAROI and Dua Lipa, among others.

It comes as part of the Australian music industry’s #VaxTheNation campaign, with news of the competition being shared on social media last week.

“The biggest names in live entertainment are ready to tour Australia and getting the jab could win you the ultimate Vaxstage Pass!” reads the post.

“By getting vaccinated you’re playing a valuable part in getting live entertainment back on the road and making our community safer.”

The competition is open to Australians over the age of 18 who have received both doses of their COVID vaccine. Entries are open now through the Vaxstage Pass website until November 30.

The #VaxTheNation campaign was launched earlier this month, spearheaded by the Live Industry Venues and Entertainment Alliance (comprising APRA AMCOS, ARIA, Mushroom Group, Live Nation and more). It asks punters to get vaccinated so the Australian live music industry can “stop the interruptions” and “get back to the magic of live events”.

More than 225 artists threw their support behind the campaign, including The Jungle Giants, Powderfinger, Archie Roach, The Amity Affliction, Gordi and many others.

It’s estimated that Australia’s live music industry lost $23.6billion in economic output in 2020. This trend has continued into 2021, with I Lost My Gig estimating a loss of $84million in revenue from July 1 to August 5 alone due to ongoing lockdowns in New South Wales and Victoria.