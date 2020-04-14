Make Them Suffer release new single ‘Drown With Me’

Perth metal outfit Make Them Suffer released their latest single, ‘Drown With Me’, this morning (April 14). ‘Drown With Me’ is the second single to be released from the band’s forthcoming record, ‘How To Survive A Funeral’. The album, the band’s fourth, is available on June 5.

In a statement, the band commented that “‘Drown With Me’ is just a really fucked up love song.”

“Love can be beautiful, but also dark and terrifying. The lyrics ‘Take my hand, don’t be scared, drown with me if you can’ beckons the listener to take the plunge into the unknown.”

The band were recently forced to cancel the end of their Europe/UK tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We were having such an amazing time on this tour with After The Burial, Polar and Spiritbox and are extremely saddened to learn abruptly that this tour has come to an end,” the band said via social media on March 13.

“We can’t wait to come back once this all blows over and make it up to everybody in the UK and rest of Europe.”

Make Them Suffer have not yet announced replacement international dates. It is unclear whether the band plans on touring locally in support of their forthcoming record.