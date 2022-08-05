Mall Grab announces 2022 Australian tour

Australian-born, London-based producer Mall Grab has announced he’ll return home in October for a headline tour in support of debut album ‘What I Breathe’.

The six-date run will kick off in Melbourne on October 21 before shows in Hobart, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane. See dates and venues below – tickets go on sale next Wednesday (August 10) from 9am AEST. A pre-sale will kick off a day earlier, which you can sign up for here.

Following the headline run, the producer – real name Jordon Alexander – will perform as part of both Falls and Lost Paradise festivals over the New Year’s Eve period, joining the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx, Peggy Gou, PinkPantheress and more.

Advertisement

‘What I Breathe’, Alexander’s debut album as Mall Grab, arrived today (August 5). The album features collaborations with Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates along with Nia Archives, Novelist and D Double E.

“I have been lucky enough to work with some of my favourite artists which have really been the glue that keeps the project coherent,” Alexander said of the album in a statement accompanying the tour dates. “There are a lot of familiar sounds on this album that my listeners and followers have become accustomed to and joined me in the deep dive.

“Elements of emotional but hard and pumping club music are intertwined with house, jungle, rave and grime. My adopted home city of London has been a huge inspiration to how my music has evolved and progressed, and on ‘What I Breathe’ I wanted to create a body of work which not only had something for everyone who has been with me the past 6 years, but also those who aren’t yet aware of what I’m about or the music I make.”

Mall Grab’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 21 – Naarm/Melbourne, Forum

Saturday 22 – nipaluna/Hobart, Altar

Friday 28 – Boorloo/Perth, Rechabite

Saturday 29 – Tarndanya/Adelaide, Fat Controller

NOVEMBER

Thursday 3 – Eora/Sydney, Roundhouse

Saturday 5 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Tivoli