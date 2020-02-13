News Music News

Mallrat to embark on 2020 Australia headline tour in May

The NME Awards 2020 winner gears up for a national trek

Puah Ziwei
Mallrat may 2020 tour australia
Credit: Tash Bredhauer

Mallrat has announced a headlining tour of Australia in May.

The six-date trek across Australia, which is in support of her 2019 EP ‘Driving Music’, kicks off at Adelaide’s Downtown on May 15 before jumping over to Metro City in Perth the next day.

Mallrat, who was named Best Australian Solo Act at the NME Awards 2020, then heads over to the east coast, with shows in Melbourne, Sydney and two performances on June 6 in her hometown of Brisbane. One show will allow in attendees under 18 years of age, and one will be restricted to those over 18. Check out the full list of dates and tour poster below.

Fan pre-sale for the tickets begins next Tuesday (February 18) at 1pm AEDT, with general pre-sale available from 1pm AEDT onwards on February 20. For more ticketing information, head to Mallrat’s official website.

This will be Mallrat’s first Aussie tour since last April’s ‘Nobody’s Home’ National Tour. In late 2019, she embarked on a joint tour of North America with Adelaide rapper Allday, before to Europe in November for a brief five-date solo tour.

Earlier this month, Mallrat joined Cub Sport onstage at the Sydney stop of St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020, where they performed her hit single ‘Charlie’ together. The song also nabbed the number three spot on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019. She was beaten out by Flume and Vera Blue’s ‘Rushing Back’ at number two, and Billie Eilish’s viral hit ‘Bad Guy’, which topped the list.

Mallrat’s ‘Driving Music’ Australia tour dates are:

Adelaide, Downtown (May 15)
Perth, Metro City (16)
Melbourne, Forum (23)
Sydney, Enmore Theatre (29)
Brisbane, The Tivoli – U18 (June 6)
Brisbane, The Tivoli – 18+ (June 6)

