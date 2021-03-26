Mallrat and The Knocks team up on ‘R U HIGH’

The Knocks have teamed up with Mallrat for their latest collaborative single, ‘R U HIGH’.

The track features the soft vocals of the Melbourne singer-songwriter, real name Grace Shaw, over the verse, before a pounding club beat chorus. Per a per release, The Knocks met Shaw at her first show in New York City.

“Her sense of melody and lyric writing is really special and in a lane of its own. All her work is honest and personal, which is hard to find these days,” Ben Ruttner from the duo said.

Advertisement

Shaw added that they recorded the track in the living room of an Airbnb in the Hollywood Hills a year ago.

“I’ve spent a lot of time between now and then dancing around my kitchen to the demo and I’m glad that it’s finally out in the world,” she said.

Listen to ‘R U HIGH’ below.

The track marks Mallrat’s first new music of 2021. Last year, she released the single ‘Rockstar’ and won Best Australian Solo Act at the 2020 NME Awards. In March 2020, Shaw spoke to NME about the progress she’d made on her debut album.

Advertisement

“It’s still taking shape,” she said at the time.

“I’m trying to think what I can tell you about it … It’s definitely going to be good.”

Shaw mentioned she had been working on her own production skills, fitting out her bedroom with a better studio setup.

Mallrat released the EP ‘Driving Music’ in 2019. She will continue touring the EP in June this year after dates were rescheduled to 2021 due to the pandemic.