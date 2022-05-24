Mallrat announces 2022 world tour dates

Mallrat has announced a world tour in support of her debut studio album, ‘Butterfly Blue’.
Currently on tour in Europe and the UK supporting Conan Gray, the NME Australia cover star‘s headline run will kick off in Dublin on August 23, continuing along through Europe and the UK into mid-September.
From there, she’ll head to North America, playing nearly two dozen shows across the States. Tickets for all dates of the tour are on sale tomorrow (May 25) – find tickets for North American shows here, with all dates available via Mallrat’s website.
Though she’s yet to announce headline tour dates in her home country of Australia, Mallrat will return Down Under in November for shows in Canberra, Ballarat and the Gold Coast as part of this year’s Spilt Milk festival line-up. There, she’ll appear alongside Stormzy, The Wombats, Genesis Owusu, Hayden James and more.
‘Butterfly Blue’ arrived earlier this month on May 13, following a trio of EPs – 2016’s ‘Uninvited’, 2018’s ‘In The Sky’ and 2019’s ‘Driving Music’. It was previewed with three singles: ‘Your Love’ in February, ‘Teeth’ in March and the Azealia Banks-featuring ‘Surprise Me’ in April. Other contributors to the album included fellow Australians Styalz Fuego, Alice Ivy and Japanese Wallpaper.
Mallrat’s 2022 headline world tour dates are:
AUGUST
Tuesday 23 – Dublin, Green Room
Wednesday 24 – Manchester, Yes
Tuesday 30 – Glasgow, King Tut’s
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 1 – London, Heaven
Friday 2 – Bristol, Rough Trade
Saturday 3 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 3
Monday 5 – Brussels, Botanique/Witloof Bar
Tuesday 6 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
Wednesday 7 – Paris, La Boule Noire
Thursday 8 – Cologne, YUCA
Saturday 10 – Berlin, FRANNZ
Sunday 11 – Hamburg, Nochtspeicher
Monday 12 – Copenhagen, Råhuset
Wednesday 14 – Munich, Strom
Thursday 15 – Milan, Magnolia
Sunday 18 – Zürich, Exil Club
Saturday 24 – Dover Heights, Firely Music Festival
Wednesday 28 – Boston, The Sinclair
Thursday 29 – New York, Bowery Ballroom
Friday 30 – Montreal, Bar Le Ritz PDB
OCTOBER
Saturday 1 – Toronto, Velvet Underground
Monday 3 – Detroit, El Club
Tuesday 4 – Chicago, Lincoln Hall
Wednesday 5 – Minneapolis, Fine Line
Friday 7 – Denver, Marquis
Saturday 8 – Salt Lake City, Soundwell
Tuesday 11 – Portland, Wonder Ballroom
Wednesday 12 – Seattle, Neumos
Friday 14 – San Francisco, Bimbo’s 365
Saturday 15 – Santa Ana, Constellation Room
Monday 17 – San Diego, House of Blues
Tuesday 18 – Los Angeles, Troubadour
Wednesday 19 – Phoenix, Valley Bar
Friday 21 – Dallas, House of Blues
Saturday 22 – Austin, Antone’s
Sunday 23 – Houston, House of Blues
Tuesday 25 – Nashville, Exit/In
Wednesday 26 – Atlanta, Terminal West
Friday 28 – Harrisburg, The Englewood