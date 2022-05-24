Mallrat announces 2022 world tour dates

Mallrat has announced a world tour in support of her debut studio album, ‘Butterfly Blue’.

Currently on tour in Europe and the UK supporting Conan Gray, the NME Australia cover star‘s headline run will kick off in Dublin on August 23, continuing along through Europe and the UK into mid-September.

From there, she’ll head to North America, playing nearly two dozen shows across the States. Tickets for all dates of the tour are on sale tomorrow (May 25) – find tickets for North American shows here, with all dates available via Mallrat’s website.

Though she’s yet to announce headline tour dates in her home country of Australia, Mallrat will return Down Under in November for shows in Canberra, Ballarat and the Gold Coast as part of this year’s Spilt Milk festival line-up. There, she’ll appear alongside Stormzy, The Wombats, Genesis Owusu, Hayden James and more.

‘Butterfly Blue’ arrived earlier this month on May 13, following a trio of EPs – 2016’s ‘Uninvited’, 2018’s ‘In The Sky’ and 2019’s ‘Driving Music’. It was previewed with three singles: ‘Your Love’ in February, ‘Teeth’ in March and the Azealia Banks-featuring ‘Surprise Me’ in April. Other contributors to the album included fellow Australians Styalz Fuego, Alice Ivy and Japanese Wallpaper.

Mallrat’s 2022 headline world tour dates are:

AUGUST

Tuesday 23 – Dublin, Green Room

Wednesday 24 – Manchester, Yes

Tuesday 30 – Glasgow, King Tut’s

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 1 – London, Heaven

Friday 2 – Bristol, Rough Trade

Saturday 3 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 3

Monday 5 – Brussels, Botanique/Witloof Bar

Tuesday 6 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

Wednesday 7 – Paris, La Boule Noire

Thursday 8 – Cologne, YUCA

Saturday 10 – Berlin, FRANNZ

Sunday 11 – Hamburg, Nochtspeicher

Monday 12 – Copenhagen, Råhuset

Wednesday 14 – Munich, Strom

Thursday 15 – Milan, Magnolia

Sunday 18 – Zürich, Exil Club

Saturday 24 – Dover Heights, Firely Music Festival

Wednesday 28 – Boston, The Sinclair

Thursday 29 – New York, Bowery Ballroom

Friday 30 – Montreal, Bar Le Ritz PDB

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Toronto, Velvet Underground

Monday 3 – Detroit, El Club

Tuesday 4 – Chicago, Lincoln Hall

Wednesday 5 – Minneapolis, Fine Line

Friday 7 – Denver, Marquis

Saturday 8 – Salt Lake City, Soundwell

Tuesday 11 – Portland, Wonder Ballroom

Wednesday 12 – Seattle, Neumos

Friday 14 – San Francisco, Bimbo’s 365

Saturday 15 – Santa Ana, Constellation Room

Monday 17 – San Diego, House of Blues

Tuesday 18 – Los Angeles, Troubadour

Wednesday 19 – Phoenix, Valley Bar

Friday 21 – Dallas, House of Blues

Saturday 22 – Austin, Antone’s

Sunday 23 – Houston, House of Blues

Tuesday 25 – Nashville, Exit/In

Wednesday 26 – Atlanta, Terminal West

Friday 28 – Harrisburg, The Englewood