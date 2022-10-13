Mallrat calls out ARIAs for male-dominated nominees

Mallrat has called out the ARIAs for its male-dominated list of 2022 nominees, noting in a series of social media posts that only a fifth of this year’s nominated artists are non-male.

Nominations for the 2022 ARIA Awards were announced yesterday (October 12). Among the artists up for an award this year are RÜFÜS DU SOL, Amyl and the Sniffers, Flume, Vance Joy, Baker Boy and The Kid LAROI.

Mallrat – who has not been nominated this year – released her debut album ‘Butterfly Blue’ back in March, peaking at Number Two on the ARIA Top 20 chart in the week of its release.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted yesterday (October 12), Mallrat – real name Grace Shaw – said: “Fuck the ARIAs, when I looked at the list of nominees this morning my initial reaction was to feel personally underestimated and misunderstood by my album being snubbed.

“Then I took a deep breath, then I realised it’s not about me. Approximately [one fifth] of the nominees are non-male. In categories like heavy rock there are no non male artists at all.

“So I’m again reminded that the Australian music industry like many industries is dominated by men and in this case men who don’t think an artist is credible unless it’s a nonchalant dude playing guitar/rock music. Fuck you guys, you don’t get it.”

Last month, in an interview with NME, ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd addressed the criticism and backlash to a proposed gender neutral move within the agency. “The criticism was: are you going to be reducing the representation of women from five guaranteed nominees to perhaps none in one given year? Music is so cyclical and last year, it was four out of 10,” Herd said.

“We’ll see what it is this year, it could bounce around quite significantly depending on the releases of the year. Our intent is to promote diversity in artists as best we can while still maintaining the integrity of the awards. We’re trying to recognise the best of the best in this industry. Things are not set in stone, they are not black and white.”

It’s not the first time the ARIAs have come under fire this year.

Rapper Tasman Keith also called out the ARIAs and its eligibility system, referencing his own debut album, ‘A Colour Undone’, in his criticisms. “‘A Colour Undone’ does not meet the voting criteria for Best Hip Hop Release or Album Of The Year,” Keith wrote. “The criteria is still structured mainly around a system which upweights physical formats and downloads. Not streams.

“My validation doesn’t come from an outdated award platform held up by privileged white record executives who’s entire purpose is to sell our stories while keeping majority of the profits.

“My mission has always been to occupy all of these spaces and in doing so represent for my community,” Keith said.