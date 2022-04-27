See Mallrat on the cover of NME Australia magazine’s April 2022 issue

Mallrat is the cover star of the NME Australia magazine April 2022 issue.

Mallrat – aka Grace Shaw – realises an ambitious, enthralling vision of pop music on her debut album ‘Butterfly Blue’, out May 13. “To just have a song that’s ‘I’m angry’ or ‘I’m sad’ the whole time is one-dimensional,” she tells NME’s Jared Richards. “When you worry so much about things making sense, you miss out on a lot of really important and human detail.

“It can be really insulting sometimes, what you hear on the radio. You just think, ‘wow, the people responsible for getting this on airwaves, actually recording this and sending it out to their team really don’t value the intelligence of their listeners and are happy to just feed them mashed potatoes with no salt and no flavour’. When pop is done with respect for the listeners, it’s perfect and exciting and beautiful.”

Read the full story, with photography by Tom Lewis, here.

Elsewhere in the new issue, NME speaks to Melbourne band Romero about their debut album ‘Turn It On!’ and its peppy yet personal power pop, and finds out how Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac is redefining the Marvel superhero. We review Daniel Johns’ first solo album in nearly seven years, the eclectic and energetic ‘FutureNever’, and award five stars to the stunning Apple TV+ series Pachinko.

