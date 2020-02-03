Festivals

Watch Mallrat join Cub Sport onstage at Sydney’s Laneway Festival

Cub Sport were announced as a special last-minute addition to yesterday’s lineup

Sofiana Ramli
Cub Sport Mallrat perform at Laneway Sydney 2020
Tim Nelson of Cub Sport, Mallrat. Credit: Matt Jelonek/Wire Image, Rick Kern/Getty Images

Cub Sport made a last-minute appearance at Sydney’s Laneway Festival on Sunday (February 2), where they performed alongside special guest Mallrat.

The Brisbane alt-pop band were added to yesterday’s lineup as a surprise performance at the Future Classic stage, following changes to the festival set times. Their performance took place right after British singer Mahalia’s set and just before Atlanta rapper JID took the stage.

Advertisement

During their performance, Cub Sport played a slew of hits including fan favourites ‘Sometimes’ from their 2019 self-titled album, and ‘Hawaiian Party’ from 2017’s ‘BATS’. Later during the set, the group invited surprise guest Mallrat, with whom they previously collaborated on their 2019 single ‘Video’, onstage to perform ‘Charlie’, the NME Award-nominated song from Mallrat’s latest EP ‘Driving Music’.

See fan-shot footage and a screenshot of their performance below.

Cub Sport Mallrat perform at Laneway Sydney 2020
Credit: Laneway Festival Instagram

In a reply to a fan on Twitter, Cub Sport said that their performance at the Sydney leg of Laneway was just a “one-off” gig.

Advertisement

Elsewhere last night, headliners The 1975 returned to the stage after canceling their set at Laneway Brisbane the day before, due to frontman Matt Healy’s recent illness. The British band played The Domain yesterday with Healy arriving on stage in a hospital gown.

Laneway Festival 2020 continues this Friday (February 7) in Adelaide, before heading to Melbourne and wrapping up in Fremantle on Sunday (February 9).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.