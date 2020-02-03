Watch Mallrat join Cub Sport onstage at Sydney’s Laneway Festival

Cub Sport made a last-minute appearance at Sydney’s Laneway Festival on Sunday (February 2), where they performed alongside special guest Mallrat.

The Brisbane alt-pop band were added to yesterday’s lineup as a surprise performance at the Future Classic stage, following changes to the festival set times. Their performance took place right after British singer Mahalia’s set and just before Atlanta rapper JID took the stage.

During their performance, Cub Sport played a slew of hits including fan favourites ‘Sometimes’ from their 2019 self-titled album, and ‘Hawaiian Party’ from 2017’s ‘BATS’. Later during the set, the group invited surprise guest Mallrat, with whom they previously collaborated on their 2019 single ‘Video’, onstage to perform ‘Charlie’, the NME Award-nominated song from Mallrat’s latest EP ‘Driving Music’.

See fan-shot footage and a screenshot of their performance below.

In a reply to a fan on Twitter, Cub Sport said that their performance at the Sydney leg of Laneway was just a “one-off” gig.

This is just a one off 🥺 — CUB SPORT (@cubsportmusic) February 2, 2020

Elsewhere last night, headliners The 1975 returned to the stage after canceling their set at Laneway Brisbane the day before, due to frontman Matt Healy’s recent illness. The British band played The Domain yesterday with Healy arriving on stage in a hospital gown.

Laneway Festival 2020 continues this Friday (February 7) in Adelaide, before heading to Melbourne and wrapping up in Fremantle on Sunday (February 9).