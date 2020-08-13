Mallrat links up with Golden Vessel for new single ‘littlebitwild’

Producer Golden Vessel has linked up with good friend Mallrat to create his latest single, ‘littlebitwild’, taken from his forthcoming album.

The new track is the second single Golden Vessel has released this year, following ‘midwest’ dropping in July. Both tracks will appear on his second studio album ‘colt’, which is set for release on Friday October 15.

Golden Vessel – real name Maxwell Byrne – said in a press statement that he and Mallrat – real name Grace Shaw – started working on the track almost two years ago, in September of 2018.

“Whenever we get together for a session, we usually write lots of little ideas moving fast, and then we take them home and develop them individually,” he said.

“When we made ‘littlebitwild’ it was basically just her chorus and we were originally going to pitch it to someone else to finish, but then the chorus really stuck with me and I loved its sentiment, so I decided to hold onto it.”

He also detailed working on an entirely different demo with producer The Nicholas in Los Angeles some time after, and how he eventually merged the two together.

“I spent a week going on walks, recording voice memos and writing lyrics but it just didn’t come together, but then, often as I do, I put those two ideas together and I found they merged really well,” he said.

“It took me another 6 months to get the structure flowing but it seemed as if they were stemmed from the same train of thought!”

This isn’t the first time Golden Vessel has collaborated with Mallrat with the two joining forces in 2017, alongside Elkkle, for ‘Shoulders’ which appeared on Vessel’s ‘Right/Side’ EP.