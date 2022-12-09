Mallrat links up with The Chainsmokers for new single ‘Wish On An Eyelash, Pt. 2’

Mallrat has joined forces with The Chainsmokers for a heady new single titled ‘Wish On An Eyelash, Pt. 2’, building on the short track that opens her recent ‘Butterfly Blue’ album.

In a press release, the former artist (whose real name is Grace Shaw) explained that she’d initially written ‘Wish On An Eyelash’ as a lowkey intro for ‘Butterfly Blue’, and never intended for it to grow into one of the record’s most beloved tracks. “There must be something a bit magic about it,” she said, “because in the last few months it has stood out as something that really resonates with people and now has a life of its own.”

On how this new version came about, Shaw continued: “A few weeks ago I was completely taken by surprise when I logged on to Twitter to see The Chainsmokers had remixed the song out of pure love for it – we had never met or talked! For something so big to happen organically like this is really special and really rare. I am so excited for this interpretation of my track to be an introduction to a whole new audience.”

So the story goes, The Chainsmokers tweeted on November 18 that they’d “made a lil remix” of ‘Wish On An Eyelash’ because “the song is too good to only be 40 seconds long”. Shaw replied, calling the move “wild” and asking if they wanted the track’s actual stems, leading them to formally collaborate.

Have a listen to ‘Wish On An Eyelash, Pt. 2’ below:

‘Butterfly Blue’ – Shaw’s debut album as Mallrat – was released in May on the back of singles like ‘Rockstar’, ‘Your Love’ and ‘Teeth’. She later appeared on the cover of NME Australia, and in September dropped a cover of Mazzy Star’s 1993 classic ‘Fade Into You’.

Fans in Hobart can see Shaw live at this year’s New Years Eve Party at the Uni Bar, while those in other cities (namely Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth) will be able to catch her at next year’s Laneway Festival. There, she’ll perform alongside the likes of Haim, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile and 100 Gecs.