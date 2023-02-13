Mallrat announces national Australian tour for 2023

Mallrat has today (February 13) announced a national headline Australian tour.

The tour follows Mallrat’s appearance at all Laneway Festival stops, and will kick off at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on May 12. The singer-songwriter will then perform in Adelaide the following day, before rounding out the tour in Sydney and Melbourne on May 19 and 20. See the full list of Mallrat’s 2023 tour dates below.

Mallrat will be joined on the tour by pop duo Cat & Calmell and Canberra-based musician Biblemami. General onsale tickets will be available this Thursday (February 16) through Mallrat’s website here.

The tour comes in support of Mallrat’s 2022 debut album ‘Butterfly Blue’. The album featured the singles ‘Rockstar’, ‘Teeth’ and the Azealia Banks-assisted ‘Surprise Me’, and was named among NME’s 25 best Australian albums of 2022. “Much of the Australian alt-pop artist’s debut screams potential hit,” NME wrote of ‘Butterfly Blue’ in a four-star review. “These songs are still perfect for bedrooms, but could captivate festival stages, too.”

Mallrat spoke of her songwriting process as NME‘s April 2022 cover star. “To just have a song that’s ‘I’m angry’ or ‘I’m sad’ the whole time is one-dimensional,” she said. “When you worry so much about things making sense, you miss out on a lot of really important and human detail.”

Last December, Mallrat released a surprise collaboration with The Chainsmokers titled ‘Wish On An Eyelash Pt. 2’, marking a follow up to the album opener of ‘Butterfly Blue’. She elsewhere shared a cover of Mazzy Starr‘s ‘Fade Into You’, and completed ‘Butterfly Blue’ world tour dates in Europe, the UK and North America.

Mallrat’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MAY:

Friday 12 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 13 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Friday 19 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Saturday 20 – Melbourne, Forum