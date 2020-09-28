Mallrat announces new single ‘Rockstar’ for release this week

Mallrat has announced details of her first single of 2020, ‘Rockstar’.

‘Rockstar’ is the first music Mallrat has released since the ‘Driving Music’ EP last September. The EP featured the single ‘Charlie’, which came in at #3 on triple j‘s Hottest 100 of 2019.

She announced the single on social media, revealing that it is dropping on Thursday, October 1.

Advertisement

On Twitter, she said: “Best believe I’m days away from dropping the most iconic song of the year.”

In addition to the single’s release, Mallrat also revealed that she has made a zine to accompany it. The zine includes an interview with Cub Sport vocalist Tim Nelson.

She also said she made them because it’s “something nice to give [fans] since it’s been a while since shows.”

When Mallrat spoke to NME Australia earlier this year, she had teased some of the lyrics to ‘Rockstar’, which was co-written with Tommy English: “Maybe I’ll fall in love with a rockstar / We’ll be married forever / I’ll forget all aboutcha / One day. Maybe when I’ve won all the Grammys / And I’ve got my own family / I’ll forget all aboutcha / One day.”

Advertisement

“When I wrote the chorus originally, I was really heartbroken and it was kind of sarcastic, like: ‘Even when all that stuff happens I’ll still probably miss you’,” she told NME.

“But then the other week, when I finished it, it was like, ‘When I’ve done all these things – which I’m gonna fuckin’ do – I won’t care anymore’. The perspective had changed from what I originally meant.”