Mallrat reschedules ‘Driving Music’ tour dates to 2021

Brisbane singer, rapper and producer Mallrat — aka Grace Shaw — has announced her rescheduled tour dates.

The ‘Driving Music’ tour was originally scheduled to kick off in May in support of her EP of the same name.

The tour will now take place throughout January next year, kicking off with a newly all-ages show at Melbourne’s Forum. A number of shows are already sold out, namely the January 15 date at the Forum, the January 23 show at The Tivoli in Brisbane and the January 29 show at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney.

The tour ends with an 18+ show at “Hobart University”, which refers to University of Tasmania in Hobart.

All current ticketholders will be contacted with details of the new dates.

New tour dates on sale now!!! And we made one of the Melbourne shows all ages 💕 current ticket holders will be emailed new details 🌷🌷🌷🌷so excited for these shows pic.twitter.com/8NkG40iNHo — mallrat (@lilmallrat) April 23, 2020

The upcoming tour will mark Shaw’s first Australian tour since April last year. In late 2019, she embarked on a joint North American tour with Adelaide rapper Allday, before heading to Europe in November for a brief five-date solo tour.

Mallrat was named Best Australian Solo Act at the 2020 NME Awards, beating out Flume, Stella Donnelly, Courtney Barnett and Hatchie.

Mallrat’s rescheduled tour dates are:

Melbourne, The Forum (January 14) (All ages)

Melbourne, The Forum (15) (Over 18) – Sold out

Perth, Metro City (16) (Over 18)

Adelaide, Downtown (17) (All ages)

Brisbane, The Tivoli (22) (Over 18)

Brisbane, The Tivoli (23) (Under 18)

Brisbane, The Tivoli (23) (Over 18) – Sold out

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (28) (All ages)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (29) (All ages) – Sold out

Hobart, Hobart University (30) (Over 18)