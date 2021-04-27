Mallrat, Ruby Fields and more to play Winter Wines Festival 2021

Mallrat, Ruby Fields, Teenage Joans and more will be headed to the NSW town of Gerringong this June to play Winter Wines Festival.

Taking place over two days, from 11am-7pm on each, the festival will also see performances from Budjerah, Garrett Kato and Ziggy Alberts, among others.

The festival will go ahead over Saturday June 12 and Sunday June 13 at the Crooked Rivers Winery in Gerringong, just south of Kiama.

This event is actually the second instalment of Winter Wines Festival in 2021, after the June 2020 edition had to be postponed to earlier this month due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Taking place over the Easter weekend, the first instalment’s lineup included The Rubens, SAFIA, Alice Ivy and more.

Mallrat recently returned with her first musical output of 2021, in the form of a collaboration with The Knocks, ‘R U High?’.

In addition, the ‘Rockstar’ singer is also among the nominees for this year’s Queensland Music Awards, with winners announced early next month.

As for Fields, she just dropped a new single of her own, ‘R.E.G.O.’, and is currently in the midst of a nationwide tour in support of it.

Fields has also been announced as one of the acts set to play a benefit concert for beloved Sydney venue Crowbar, which suffered major financial setbacks due to the pandemic. She’ll be playing alongside Hockey Dad, Skegss, Dune Rats, DZ Deathrays and more.