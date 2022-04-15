Mallrat shares Azealia Banks collab ‘Surprise Me’ and details debut album tracklist

Mallrat has shared details of her debut studio album, ‘Butterfly Blue’, as well as its fourth single.

The album’s title and release date was originally announced last month, following the release of its singles ‘Rockstar’, ‘Your Love’ and ‘Teeth’. Last night (April 14), the Brisbane-based artist revealed the album’s latest preview: ‘Surprise Me’, which features American rapper Azealia Banks and marks the first time the two have worked together.

Mallrat has shared a visualizer for the single, which features animations from artist Riley Jones. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Mallrat revealed that Banks was one of her biggest inspirations growing up. “The first album I ever bought with my own money was ‘Broke with Expensive Taste’ [Banks’ 2014 debut],” she said. “Azealia Banks was truly the best to work with.

“It felt like she really cared, which you don’t always get with feature artists; often it can feel like they’re fulfilling an obligation. Maybe I’m biased, but hers is one of the most iconic and memorable verses I’ve ever heard.”

Alongside the four singles, ‘Butterfly Blue’ will feature eight further previously-unreleased songs. Mallrat herself has writing credits across the album – as well as co-producing credits, which continues on from her production work on her 2019 EP ‘Driving Music’. Others involved with creating the album include Alice Ivy, Styalz Fuego, Jam City and songwriter Tommy English. View the full track-listing below.

The album was several years in the making, with NME speaking to Mallrat in 2020 when it was starting to take shape. “I want it to sound like angelic children’s choirs and monster trucks at the same time,” she said of the album at the time.

‘Butterfly Blue’ is set for release on May 13 via Dew Process.

Mallrat’s ‘Butterfly Blue’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Wish On An Eyelash’

2. ‘To You’

3. ‘Surprise Me’ (feat. Azealia Banks)

4. ‘Your Love’

5. ‘Heart Guitar’

6. ‘Teeth’

7. ‘Rockstar’

8. ‘I’m Not My Body, It’s Mine’

9. ‘Obsessed’

10. ‘Arm’s Length’

11. ‘Butterfly Blue’

12. ‘Fade Into You’