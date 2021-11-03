Mallrat, Sycco and more added to Wildlands Weekender line-up

Brisbane’s Wildlands Weekender has added a number of Aussie acts to its line-up ahead of its two-day event next month.
Mallrat, Sycco, Masked Wolf, Running Touch and Telenova are among the new additions to the festival bill. They’ll join a previously announced line-up featuring Lime Cordiale, Spacey Jane, Cosmo’s Midnight, Crooked Colours, Triple One and The Veronicas, among others.
The festival will run between 26-27 December at the Brisbane Showgrounds. Tickets are on sale through the festival website.
The 2021 Wildlands Weekender was initially scheduled for March but was postponed due to complications arising from the pandemic. The festival made its debut in 2019 but did not return the following year.
Wildlands is run by Untitled Group, the same company behind Beyond The Valley, Grapevine Gathering, Sun Cycle, For The Love, Ability Fest and more music events.
The full Wildlands Weekender line-up is:
Day 1 (December 26)
ChillinIT
Dena Amy
Golden Features
Godlands
JK 47
Lastlings
Lime Cordiale
LUUDE
Mallrat
Masked Wolf
Running Touch
ShockOne
Sophiegrophy
Spacey Jane
Sycco
Willaris. K
Day 2 (December 27)
CHOOMBA
Cosmo’s Midnight
Crooked Colours
dameeeela
Eves Karydas
George Alice
jamesjamesjames
Motez
Nina Las Vegas
SAFIA
Skin On Skin
Telenova
Torren Foot
Triple One
The Veronicas
What So Not