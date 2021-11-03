Mallrat, Sycco and more added to Wildlands Weekender line-up

Brisbane’s Wildlands Weekender has added a number of Aussie acts to its line-up ahead of its two-day event next month.

Mallrat, Sycco, Masked Wolf, Running Touch and Telenova are among the new additions to the festival bill. They’ll join a previously announced line-up featuring Lime Cordiale, Spacey Jane, Cosmo’s Midnight, Crooked Colours, Triple One and The Veronicas, among others.

The festival will run between 26-27 December at the Brisbane Showgrounds. Tickets are on sale through the festival website.

The 2021 Wildlands Weekender was initially scheduled for March but was postponed due to complications arising from the pandemic. The festival made its debut in 2019 but did not return the following year.

Wildlands is run by Untitled Group, the same company behind Beyond The Valley, Grapevine Gathering, Sun Cycle, For The Love, Ability Fest and more music events.

The full Wildlands Weekender line-up is:

Day 1 (December 26)

ChillinIT

Dena Amy

Golden Features

Godlands

JK 47

Lastlings

Lime Cordiale

LUUDE

Mallrat

Masked Wolf

Running Touch

ShockOne

Sophiegrophy

Spacey Jane

Sycco

Willaris. K

Day 2 (December 27)

CHOOMBA

Cosmo’s Midnight

Crooked Colours

dameeeela

Eves Karydas

George Alice

jamesjamesjames

Motez

Nina Las Vegas

SAFIA

Skin On Skin

Telenova

Torren Foot

Triple One

The Veronicas

What So Not