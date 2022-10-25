MAMA Awards 2022: J-hope, BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and IVE lead nominations

The MAMA Awards has announced the full list of nominees for its upcoming November 2022 ceremony – see it below.

On October 24, the MAMA Awards (previously known as the Mnet Asian Music Awards) released its full list of nominees across 18 categories. The 2022 MAMA Awards is set to take place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan on November 29 and 30.

BTS member J-hope has racked up a total of six nominations, the most of all artists nominated this year. These include Artist of The Year, Best Male Artist and Best Hip-hop and Urban Music for his solo single ‘More’. That song and his Crush collaboration ‘Rush Hour’ have both also been nominated for Song of The Year. The latter has also gotten a nod for Best Collaboration.

Several groups follow with five nominations each, including BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and IVE.

The winners of most categories will be decided through some combination of judge panel evaluations, song downloads and streams, and physical album sales. However, fans will be able to vote in the Worldwide Fans’ Choice category on the official MAMA Awards website here. Voting will end on November 4 at 11:59PM KST.

See the full list of MAMA Awards 2022 nominations below:

Best New Female Artist

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Choi Ye-na

Best New Male Artist

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Best Female Artist

IU

Miyeon

Nayeon

Seulgi

Taeyeon

Best Male Artist

J-hope

Kang Daniel

Lim Young-woong

Psy

Zico

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

ITZY

Red Velvet

TWICE



Best Male Group

BTS

ENHYPEN

NCT Dream

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together



Best Vocal Performance Solo

IU – ‘Drama’

Kim Min-seok – ‘Drunken Confession’

Lee Mu-jin – ‘When it snows’ (featuring. Heize)

Lim Young Woong – ‘Our Blues Our Life’

Taeyeon – ‘INVU’



Best Vocal Performance Group

BIGBANG – ‘Still Life’

BTS – ‘Yet To Come’

Davichi – ‘Fanfare’

ENHYPEN – ‘Polaroid Love’

WINNER – ‘I LOVE U’

Best Band Performance

JANNABI – ‘GRIPPIN’THEGREEN’

Jaurim – ‘STAY WITH ME”

LUCY – ‘PLAY’

The Black Skirts – ‘My Little Lambs’

Xdinary Heroes – ‘Happy Death Day’

Best Dance Performance Solo

Jessi – ‘ZOOM’

Nayeon – ‘POP!’

Psy – ‘That That’ (prod. & feat. Suga)

Sunmi – ‘Heart Burn’

Choi Ye-na – ‘SMILEY’ (feat. BIBI)

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 – ‘2 Baddies’

NCT DREAM – ‘Glitch Mode’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Hot’

Stray Kids – ‘Maniac’

Tomorrow X Together – ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’

TREASURE – ‘JIKJIN’

Best Dance Performance Female Group

(G)I-DLE – ‘Tomboy’

BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’

IVE – ‘Love Dive’

LE SSERAFIM – ‘FEARLESS’

NewJeans – ‘Attention’

Red Velvet – ‘Feel My Rhythm’

Best OST

10CM – ‘Drawer’ (Our Beloved Summer OST)

Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – ‘With You’ (Our Blues OST)

MeloMance – ‘Love, Maybe’ (A Business Proposal OST)

V – ‘Christmas Tree’ (Our Beloved Summer OST)

Wonstein – ‘Your Existence’ (Twenty Five, Twenty One OST

Best Collaboration

10CM, BIG Naughty – ‘Just 10 centimeters’

Crush – ‘Rush Hour’ (feat. J-Hope)

Loco, Hwasa – ‘Somebody’

Psy – ‘That That’ (prod. & feat. Suga)

Woo Won-jae, meenoi – ‘Ghosting’ (prod. CODE KUNST)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

BE’O – ‘Counting Stars’ (feat. Beenzino)

BIG Naughty – ‘Beyond Love’ (feat. 10CM)

J-hope – ‘MORE’

Jay Park – ‘GANADARA’ (feat. IU)

Zico – ‘Freak’

Song of the Year

All nominees in song categories are automatically nominated for Song of the Year

Artist of the Year

All nominees in artist categories are automatically nominated for Artist of the Year

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10

aespa

ASTRO

ATEEZ

BIGBANG

Billlie

BLACKPINK

Brave Girls

BTOB

BTS

Chungha

Crush

Dreamcatcher

ENHYPEN

EVERGLOW

fromis_9

(G)I-DLE

Girls’ Generation

GOT7

ITZ

IU

IVE

Jay Park

Jessi

Jo Yu-ri

Kai

Kang Daniel

KARD

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

LOONA

MAMAMOO

MONSTA X

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

ONEUS

PENTAGON

Psy

Red Velvet

SEVENTEEN

STAYC

Stray Kids

Sunmi

THE BOYZ

TREASURE

TWICE

Tomorrow X Together

WINNER

Choi Ye-na