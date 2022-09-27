MAMAMOO to return as a full group with new mini-album ‘Mic ON’ next month

K-pop quartet MAMAMOO will be making their highly anticipated return in October.

On September 27 at midnight KST, RBW Entertainment unveiled a teaser poster announcing the girl group’s forthcoming return. Titled ‘Mic ON’, MAMAMOO’s 12th mini-album will be released on October 11 at 6PM KST.

“MAMAMOO has turned on its mics and is ready to make some noise,” the agency said of the record’s title, per Korea JoongAng Daily. Details such as the record’s tracklist are expected in the coming weeks.

마마무, 10월 11일 미니 12집 'MIC ON' 발매!

'MIC ON'은 마이크를 켠 마마무가 일내러 돌아왔다는 의미 담아

MAMAMOO will release the 12th Mini 'MIC ON' on October 11!

'MIC ON' means that MAMAMOO is coming back with their 'MIC ON'#RBW #알비더블유#MAMAMOO #마마무#MIC_ON pic.twitter.com/g5ZS15Y29z — RBW Official (@RBW_OfficialTwt) September 27, 2022

‘Mic ON’ will mark MAMAMOO’s first release as a full group in over a year, their last music together being September 2021’s compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’. That record had only included two new tracks, its lead single ’mumumumuch’ and the song ‘Happier Than Ever’.

The group’s four members – Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa – have spent the past year focusing on their solo endeavours. Members Solar and Moonbyul also teamed up last month to form the act’s first-ever subunit MAMAMOO+, and released the single ‘Better’ featuring rapper BIG Naughty.

In NME’s interview with leader and vocalist Solar about her debut mini-album ‘容: Face’, the idol shared that she struggled to process the group’s popularity. “We were so busy just trying to live and focused on working hard that back then, I wasn’t able to process the feelings,” she said.

“Now, thinking back on it all, I’m so grateful for all those times and I’m thankful for everything now.”

RBW Entertainment first confirmed in June that the quartet were working on new music to commemorate their eighth anniversary as an act. At the time, the agency also shared that MAMAMOO were planning to hold a concert later in 2022.