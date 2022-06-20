MAMAMOO are confirmed to be working on a brand-new album

K-pop quartet MAMAMOO are preparing to make a comeback later this year with a new album.

On June 20, RBW Entertainment announced that the girl group are in the middle of preparations for a brand-new album, along with plans to hold a concert later this year. Notably, the group had just marked their eighth year together one day prior.

“To commemorate the eighth anniversary of their debut, the four members are currently preparing to release a new full-group album and hold a concert of their own,” the agency told Sports Kyunghyang, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

“They are aiming for sometime in the second half of this year,” it said, adding that further details regarding the release and concert would be revealed at a later date.

The as-yet-unnamed release will their first of 2022, and the follow-up to their September 2021 compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’. In the meantime, all four members of the group had dropped a number of solo releases, the latest being rapper Moonbyul’s April single album ‘C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)’.

Back in March, following the release of her debut EP ‘容: Face’, leader Solar shared that a MAMAMOO comeback was “not going to be immediate”. At the time, she said that a group return was “something that we’re continuing to work hard towards, but maybe not right now,” later adding: “I will very, very carefully say maybe this year, but, again, it’s not definite!”

In an interview with NME, Solar revealed that she had found it difficult to process the group’s popularity over their career. “We were so busy just trying to live and focused on working hard that back then, I wasn’t able to process the feelings,” she said. “Now, thinking back on it all, I’m so grateful for all those times and I’m thankful for everything now.”