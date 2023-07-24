Hear Hwasa’s soulful cover of Dionne Warwick’s ‘Walk On By’

South Korean singer Hwasa, a member of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO, has shared a stunning rendition of Dionne Warwick’s ‘Walk On By’.

On July 23, the K-pop idol rang in her 28th birthday with the release of her cover of Dionne Warwick’s 1964 hit single. The new clip features Hwasa in an elegant black and white outfit as she sings, accompanied by a pianist and string quartet.

“Make believe / That you don’t see the tears / Just let me grieve / In private ’cause each time I see you / I break down and cry,” Hwasa sings on her cover of ‘Walk On By’.

The new cover is Hwasa’s first music release signing with the Psy-founced K-pop agency P NATION earlier this month. The MAMAMOO vocalist was first unveiled as a new artist under the label at one of Psy’s 2023 Summer Swag concerts.

The move comes shortly after Hwasa left her longtime agency RBW Entertainment, where her MAMAMOO bandmates Solar and Moonbyul remain. The girl group had first debuted under the company in 2014 with their EP ‘Hello’.

Fellow bandmate Wheein had left the agency back in 2021, though she also agreed to an “extended agreement” where she would continue to be a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023.

It is unclear if Hwasa has made a similar agreement, though RBW noted at the time of her departure that it would “continue to provide our full support so that MAMAMOO-like activities can continue individually and together”.

In other MAMAMOO news, the group’s sub-unit MAMAMOO+ formed by Solar and Moonbyul are set to make a comeback in early August with their first mini-album ‘Two Rabbits’. The duo have since dropped a visual for ‘Save Me’, an upcoming song from the record.