Hwasa to guest star on Jessi’s talk show ‘Showterview’ next week

MAMAMOO member Hwasa has been revealed as the guest for next week’s episode of Jessi‘s talk show Showterview.

The preview was shown at the end of this week’s episode, which saw the YGX dance crew who appeared on Mnet’s reality dance competition programme Street Woman Fighter. The teaser shows the various segments that will be featured on the upcoming episode, including a scene of Hwasa singing Jessi’s 2021 single ‘What Type Of X’.

Hwasa’s upcoming appearance on Showterview will come just a day after the release of her upcoming single album ‘Guilty Pleasure’, which drops on November 24 at 6pm KST. It will be her first solo comeback since her debut mini-album ‘María’ released last June.

‘Guilty Pleasure’ will also be her first solo project since renewing her exclusive contract with longtime label RBW Entertainment earlier this year.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO made their return in September with the single ‘mumumumuch’, from their Greatest Hits album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’. The 23-track record also included “2021” versions of the quartet’s hits such as ‘I Miss You’, ‘Piano Man’, ‘Decalcomanie’ and more, all of which had been re-recorded.

On the other hand, Jessi is set to collaborate with Ed Sheeran and Sunmi on the remix of the British singer-songwriter’s hit single ‘Shivers’. The rework is set to be released next week on November 24.

In other news, Chung Ha announced earlier today (November 19) that she would be releasing a new special single on November 29 titled ‘Killing Me’, her first since dropping her first studio album ‘Querencia’ back in February.