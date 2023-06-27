MAMAMOO’s Hwasa leaves long-time agency RBW

MAMAMOO member Hwasa will be leaving her long-time agency RBW, the company has confirmed.

Today (June 27), RBW released a statement, per OSEN and translated by Soompi, that MAMAMOO’s Hwasa will be leaving the company after the expiration of her contract. The singer has been with RBW since 2014, when she made her debut as a member of the K-pop girl group.

“We inform you that our exclusive contract with Hwasa, who we have worked together with until now, recently expired,” RBW said in its statement. “After careful discussion with Hwasa, we mutually decided to wrap up our beautiful journey together.”

“We will continue to provide our full support so that MAMAMOO-like activities can continue individually and together by MOOMOO’s (the name of MAMAMOO’s fandom) sides,” the K-pop agency added.

RBW said that it “sincerely expresses deep gratitude to Hwasa who has shared joys and sorrows together with us for a long time”, while asking for “support and encouragement” for the singer’s future activities.

The confirmation that Hwasa would be leaving RBW comes just hours after South Korean news outlets reported that the singer is currently in the final stages of discussions to sign with Psy’s P Nation agency.

At the time, P Nation noted that a contract with the singer was “currently under discussion”, while saying that “a contract with Hwasa has not been confirmed”.

Hwasa is the second member of MAMAMOO to leave RBW, following Wheein in 2021. At the time, the latter agreed to an “extended agreement” where she would continue to be a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023.