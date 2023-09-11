MAMAMOO’s Hwasa questioned by police over “indecent” performance

MAMAMOO member Hwasa has been questioned by Seoul police after being accused of staging an “indecent” performance.

Last month, the Student Parent’s Rights Protection Union had filed a complaint against Hwasa over an alleged “indecent performance” the singer had staged in May at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival.

At the time, the union claimed that the K-pop idol made a gesture that “suggested a perverted sexual act”, saying that that incident was “enough to bring embarrassment and shame to the public who witnessed it”.

The Seoul Seongdong Police Station confirmed on Sunday (September 10) that it recently questioned Hwasa over her controversial performance, per The Korea Times.

In its report, The Korea Times also noted that the police are currently deciding whether or not to send Hwasa’s case to the prosecution. The singer could face a up to a year in jail or a fine of up to ₩5million (US$3,800), if found guilty.

Hwasa also recently spoke about the controversy during a guest appearance on South Korean television personality Sung Si-kyung’s YouTube channel. “I am usually not susceptible to hate comments but this time it was way over the top,” she add.

The singer add that her new single, ‘I Love My Body’, was released in part as a response to the controversy. “I’m not saying I am going to ignore all criticisms, but I think it’s right to just tune out the ones that are ridiculously hurtful.”

‘I Love My Body’ is the singer’s first release under K-pop agency P Nation, founded by Psy, which she signed to in early-July. The MAMAMOO member left long-time agency RBW this June.