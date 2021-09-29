MAMAMOO’s Hwasa is working on new solo music

South Korean singer Hwasa, also a member of girl group MAMAMOO, is currently working on new solo music.

Earlier today (September 29), news publication Sports Chosun claimed in a new report that the ‘María’ singer would make her return with new solo music by the end of 2021. The outlet cited “multiple sources” that the singer was working on a new album.

Following the report, Hwasa’s agency RBW Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement to YTN Star. “Hwasa is steadily working on her solo album,” it said, as translated by Soompi. “But the exact timing of the release has not been decided, and we will share an announcement in the future once it is decided on.”

Hwasa’s forthcoming project will be her first solo release in over a year, following her first mini-album ‘María’, which was released in June 2020. The singer had originally made her solo debut in 2019 with the chart-topping hit ‘Twit’.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO recently make their return with the single ‘mumumumuch’, from their new Greatest Hits album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’. The album also includes the other new song ‘Happier Than Ever’, alongside “2021” versions and remixes of many popular MAMAMOO tracks.

The compilation album is the group’s first record since member Wheein’s departure from RBW Entertainment in June. While her contract with the agency has ended, the idol had agreed to an “extended agreement” where she would continue to be a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023.

The singer has since signed an exclusive contract with THE L1VE, a new music label founded by VIXX’s Ravi. She is the second singer to join the label, following Korean-American singer-songwriter Ailee in mid-July.