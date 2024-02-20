MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul drops first full-length album, ‘Starlit of Muse’

MAMAMOO member Moonbyul has released her first full-length album, ‘Starlit of Muse’.

Moonbyul’s new record dropped alongside a music video for lead single ‘Touchin&Movin’. It’s one of 12 songs on ‘Starlit of Muse’, which also features the previously released ‘Think About’, as well as the collaborations ‘Memories’ with ONEWE and ‘Nolto’ with Hanhae.

In an interview with The Korea Herald, Moonbyul said that her aim for ‘Starlit of Muse’ is for audiences to “rediscover” her identity as an artist as one who is “not just good at rapping but also at singing”.

“I am fortunate to have established a character in the entertainment industry as a singer who has been active for 10 years,” she said. “But to become a better artist, I hope to go beyond my limits.”

The musician is best known as the main rapper of girl group MAMAMOO, but told Yonhap News Agency that she was so “dominant” in the role that she “couldn’t escape them no matter how well I sang vocally”.

While speaking to the publication, Moonbyul also said that she has no plans to leave music. “Since I’m dedicated to this job, I believe I deserve [a long career,” she added. “I want to channel all my energy into my work even though I find it more physically challenging now.”

‘Starlit of Muse’ is Moonbyul’s latest solo release, following her mini-albums ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ in 2020 and 2022’s ‘6equence’. In 2022, the singer also dropped two single albums, ‘C.I.T.T’ and ‘The Present’.

