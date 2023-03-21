MAMAMOO+ unveil ‘pansori’-inspired music video for ‘Chico Malo’

MAMAMOO+ have released a music video for their new song ‘Chico Malo’, from their upcoming first single album.

The music video opens with a scene inspired by pansori, or a Korean genre of musical storytelling, with an appearance by former TVXQ! member Kim Junsu.

The clip the launches into the song, with MAMAMOO+ members Moonbyul and Solar performing in modernised versions of traditional Korean outfits. Notably, the melody of ‘Chico Malo’ also features the traditional Korean instruments gayageum and daegeum.

“Those flowers that bloom and fall / Don’t seem to understand how I feel / How much I’m hurting now / I’ll take light steps along the flowery road / Even the birds chirp full of sorrow,” Solar sings on the pre-chorus.

‘Chico Malo’ will appear on MAMAMOO+’s upcoming first single album ‘Act 1, Scene 1’, due out on March 29. The project will also feature the lead single ‘GGBB’, with a music video for the song set for release next week as well.

MAMAMOO+ is a sub-unit of the K-pop girl group MAMAMOO consiting of members Solar and Moonbyul. The duo made their debut with the single ‘Better’ featuring BIG Naughty in August 2022.

Last October, MAMAMOO returned as a full group with the single ‘ILLELA’. The song led the girl group’s mini-album ‘Mic ON’, which had been their first release in over a year, following the September 2021’s compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO are set to embark on their first-ever US tour in May and June, as part of their wider ‘MY CON’ world tour. The upcoming nine-date tour, featuring shows in New York and Los Angeles, will go on sale at 10am local time on March 29 via Ticketmaster.