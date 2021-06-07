Watch MAMAMOO cover T-ARA, Wonder Girls and more in funky new medley

South Korean girl group MAMAMOO recently performed a medley of K-pop hits from the 2000s on the KBS TV programme You Heeyeol’s Sketchbook.

On the June 4 episode of the popular talk show, MAMAMOO appeared to promote their latest single ‘Where Are We Now’. In addition to performing a couple of their original songs, the quartet also took on a number of hits from the 2000s.

The quartet mashed up classic K-pop songs including ‘Sorry Sorry’ (originally by Super Junior), ‘Tell Me’ (Wonder Girls), ‘Roly Poly’ (T-ara) and ‘Abracadabra’ (Brown Eyed Girls). They also seamlessly incorporated the songs’ original choreography into their energetic performance.

The programme’s host, You Heeyeol, also expressed his gratitude to the quartet after their performance. “I really wanted to say this to MAMAMOO. Thank you so much. Because it might seem easy [to prepare such a performance], but this is their comeback week,” he said, as translated by Soompi.

“The fact that they rearranged all these songs, prepared this track, and rehearsed the choreography on the week of their comeback. I’m truly grateful. Thank you for always preparing these special performances that are just for You Heeyeol’s Sketchbook,” he added.

Elsewhere in the episode, MAMAMOO also performed the B-side track ‘Another Day’ from their latest mini-album, ‘WAW’. The mini-album is the first instalment of a three-part project that will celebrate MAMAMOO’s seventh anniversary, and will also include a summer concert and a documentary about the group.

Just last month, the quartet held their first-ever global concert, MAMAMOO Live in Seoul. The show, which was live-streamed on May 1, featured performances of the group’s hits such as ‘gogobebe’ and ‘HIP’.