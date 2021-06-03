MAMAMOO describe ‘WAW’ as reflection of the group’s “harmony and chemistry”

For MAMAMOO, their long-awaited 11th mini-album ‘WAW’ is an opportunity to reflect on the past seven years of their career.

The quintet recently made their return with the four-track record, which is just the first of their ongoing three-part project of the same name, which will also include a concert and documentary. The mini-album’s title track, ‘Where We Are Now,’ tells the story of people who, after a long journey together, pause to ask themselves where they are now.

“It’s about the past, the present and the future,” the group told South Korea media outlet Seoul Economic Daily, as translated by Soompi. “It’s not just MAMAMOO’s story, but a story that everyone can share.”

The group also shared where think they currently are on their journey as MAMAMOO, relating it to the line, “One day, on a long trip”, from the song’s chorus. “We’re grateful that we can be on this journey together with the members and with our fans,” they added. “In the time we’ve spent on this journey as MAMAMOO, we’ve experienced a lot of things that we wouldn’t have been able to do alone.”

When asked about the decision to release a mini-album composed exclusively of ballads, MAMAMOO explained that this was part of their effort to put forward a “harmony and chemistry that we’ve been developing for a long time”.

“Since it is an all-ballad album, we paid extra attention to the vocals. So that each of the voices would complement each other, harmonize better,” the quartet added.

In April, MAMAMOO member Wheein released her first-ever mini-album ‘Redd’. Its lead single ‘Water Color’ peaked at Number 15 on Billboard’s World Digital songs chart. An English-language version of the track was later released digitally.