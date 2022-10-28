MAMAMOO’s Wheein and Colde team up for new single ‘Photosynthesis’

MAMAMOO’s Wheein will release a collaborative track with singer-songwriter Colde next month.

In a teaser released earlier today (October 28), Dingo Music announced that the two acts have teamed up on a collaborative track titled ‘Photosynthesis’. The track is slated for release on November 11, 6pm KST, and will be accompanied by a live performance of the track to be streamed on the Dingo Live platform.

‘Photosynthesis’ marks Wheein’s second collaboration for the year. Prior to this, she teamed up with VIXX’s Ravi to release ‘Bye’. That song arrived ahead of the rapper’s mandatory military enlistment, which commenced earlier this week.

Wheein also released her second solo mini-album ‘Whee’ in January. That record, led by title track ‘Make Me Happy’, marked her first solo project after signing with new label THE L1VE in August 2021.

Earlier this month, Wheein also reunited with her MAMAMOO teammates for the release of ‘Mic ON’, the quartet’s first release as a full group in over a year. That record included title track ‘ILLELLA’ and B-sides ‘1,2,3 Eoi!’ and ‘L.I.E.C’.

In a four-star review of the record, NME described the group’s latest comeback as a “return to form” for the quintet: “It flaunts the confident sonic identity that endeared them to many without downplaying the lighter, groovier sound they adapted to.”