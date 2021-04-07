MAMAMOO’s Wheein reveals tracklist for upcoming solo mini-album ‘Redd’

MAMAMOO’s Wheein has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming solo mini-album ‘Redd’.

The project features seven tracks, including an English version of the lead single ‘Water Color’. ‘Redd’ also features two collaborations: pH-1 appears on ‘Trash’ while GSoul cameos on the fourth track ‘Butterfly’. According to the tracklist, Wheein also wrote and composed the song ‘OHOO’.

‘Redd’ is expected to arrive next week on April 13. The release was confirmed by her agency RBW in March. “She is preparing for a solo comeback with the goal of release in April. We will release further details about the album once things are finalised,” the label had said, as translated by Soompi.

The news was later followed by a teaser clip starring the singer as she splatters red paint on a large canvas.

‘Redd’ will be Wheein’s first solo comeback since the song ‘Soar’, which came out in September 2019.

In 2020, her group MAMAMOO dropped with their 10th EP ‘Travel’, featuring hits like ‘Dingga’ and ‘Aya’. In the same year, Wheein’s fellow members unveiled solo releases: Solar made her solo debut with the single ‘Spit It Out’, while Moonbyul and Hwasa each dropped mini-albums.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO’s labelmates PURPLE KISS recently revealed they felt pressure for their debut due to the comparisons; however, it has “motivated” them to put in extra effort for their debut. “It feels like a lot of people have high expectations of us because of our seniors, so we’re working hard to live up to them,” member Dosie said.