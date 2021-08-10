MAMAMOO’s Wheein reportedly in talks to sign with Ravi’s THE L1VE label

MAMAMOO member Wheein is reportedly in talks to sign an exclusive contract with THE L1VE.

THE L1VE is a label founded by VIXX’s Ravi earlier this year, following his hip-hop-focused GROOVL1N imprint. THE L1VE is currently home to Korean-American singer-songwriter Ailee, who signed with the label in mid-July.

Yesterday (August 9), a representative from THE L1VE confirmed in a statement to Xportsnews that it was in talks with Wheein regarding a potential contract. “We are positively discussing an exclusive contract with MAMAMOO’s Wheein,” the label said, as translated by Soompi.

Last month, South Korean media outlet Hankook Kyungje reported that the singer was in the final stages of discussions to sign an exclusive contract with H1GHR Music. The label was founded by Korean-American rapper and former 2PM member Jay Park, and is home to notable K-hip-hop and R&B musicians such as JAY B, pH-1, Sik-K and more.

However, a representative of Wheein later denied the claims. In a separate statement to Sports Kyunghang later that day, the rep said that the report was “not true” and called the allegations “groundless”. The representative added that Wheein has been “receiving offers from various agencies”, and also stated that “nothing has been decided yet”.

Last month, Wheein left her longtime agency RBW Entertainment after her contract with the label expired, becoming the only member of MAMAMOO to not renew her contract with the agency. The remaining members, Moonbyul, Hwasa and Solar, had re-signed earlier this year, opting to renew theirs.

Despite the termination of her contract with RBW, Wheein did make an “extended agreement” to remain a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023, and will continue to participate in future concerts and album releases.

Upon her departure, the ‘Water Color’ singer addressed the news in a handwritten letter that was released on her Instagram. “All four members of MAMAMOO will always be with you,” she reassured fans. “I will keep your countless words of support, concern, and encouragement in my heart and live a wonderful and brave life in the future.”