MAMAMOO’s Wheein officially signs with Ravi’s THE L1VE label

MAMAMOO member Wheein has officially joined THE L1VE, the music label founded by VIXX’s Ravi.

At midnight KST on August 31, the label confirmed that Wheein had signed with the company through a Twitter post that welcomed Wheein as one of their new artists. She is the second singer to join THE L1VE, following Korean-American singer-songwriter Ailee in mid-July.

Wheein herself later confirmed the news through a post on her Instagram account. “For the MooMoos (the name of MAMAMOO’s fandom) who waited patiently, and for the many people who are cheering me on, I will work hard to show good music and a good image through THE L1VE,” her caption reads, as translated by Soompi.

“I will work hard at both solo promotions and MAMAMOO promotions from now on, so please send me your support,” she added. “To the MooMoos that I love, I will continue to work to show you what you want and expect. Trust in me.”

Earlier this month, THE L1VE confirmed that it was “positively discussing” a potential contract with Wheein. Prior to that, South Korean media outlet Hankook Kyungje reported that the singer was set to sign an exclusive contract with H1GHR Music, however a representative of Wheein later denied the claims.

Wheein left her longtime agency RBW Entertainment last month after her contract with the label expired, becoming the only member of MAMAMOO to not renew her contract with the agency. The remaining members, Moonbyul, Hwasa and Solar, had re-signed earlier this year, opting to renew theirs.

Upon her departure, the ‘Water Color’ singer addressed the news in a handwritten letter that was released on her Instagram. “All four members of MAMAMOO will always be with you,” she reassured fans. “I will keep your countless words of support, concern, and encouragement in my heart and live a wonderful and brave life in the future.”