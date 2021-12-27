MAMAMOO’s Wheein announces sophomore mini-album ‘Whee’

MAMAMOO member Wheein is set to drop her upcoming sophomore mini-album next month.

On December 25, Wheein’s agency THE L1VE shared the official promotional schedule for her upcoming release across its social media accounts. The singer’s second mini-album, titled ‘Whee’, is due out on January 16 at 6pm KST.

According to the schedule, Wheein will be releasing a series of concept images and films over the next two weeks prior to the mini-album’s release. The agency has also unveiled teaser photos of the MAMAMOO member in anticipation of the upcoming project.

The upcoming mini-album will be Wheein’s first solo release under THE L1VE, which she had signed to in August following her departure from longtime agency RBW Entertainment in June. Despite the end of her contract with RBW, she had agreed to an “extended agreement” where she will remain a part of MAMAMOO until at least December 2023.

Earlier this month, Wheein teamed up with THE L1VE labelmate Ailee on the duet ‘Solo Christmas’ for the holiday season. That song had been the former’s first project under the new label, and marked the first collaboration between the duo.

The MAMAMOO member made her debut as a soloist back in 2019 with her single album ‘Soar’, which included the tracks ‘Easy’ featuring rapper Sik-K and ‘Goodbye’.

She later dropped her first-ever mini-album ‘Redd’ alongside its lead single ‘Water Color’ in April this year. The seven-track record had featured collaborations with South Korean musicians pH-1 and GSoul, as well as an English-language version of ‘Water Color’.