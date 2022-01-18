MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul stages an escape in the new teaser for ‘Lunatic’

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul has released a new teaser for ‘Lunatic’, a track from her upcoming mini-album ‘6equence’.

The 30-second teaser shows flashes of Moonbyul in a hospital, partying with the staff and fellow patients before eventually trying to stage an escape from her stay there. The teaser ends with text showing the track’s title and release date.

‘Lunatic’ will appear on Moonbyul’s forthcoming record ‘6equence’, which is slated for release on January 19 at 6pm KST. Last week, the vocalist released a “highlight medley” that previewed all six tracks that will be featured on the project.

Advertisement

In anticipation of ‘6equence’, Moonbyul dropped two tracks from her forthcoming project last December. The first was ‘GP999’, which featured vocals K-hip-hop musician Mirani, released on December 13. The other was ‘Shutdown’, featuring K-R&B singer-songwriter Seori, on December 30.

Earlier this year, Moonbyul spoke about her thoughts on the group’s notable popularity among female fans. “There’s a certain excitement and emotional aspect that comes out of receiving recognition from the same gender,” Moonbyul said. “Since we are the same gender, it feels like they understand even my inner self.”

In related MAMAMOO news, member Wheein has returned with her new solo sophomore mini-album ‘Whee’. The record was released yesterday (January 16), alongside a dream-like visual for title track ‘Make Me Happy’ (‘오묘해’ in Korean).

‘Whee’ marks the idol’s first solo release under new label, THE L1VE. The project includes a total of six tracks, including ‘Pink Cloud’ and ‘Letter Filled With Light’, the latter of which was penned by Wheein herself.