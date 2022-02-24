MAMAMOO’s Solar tests positive for COVID-19

MAMAMOO vocalist Solar has tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed by her label RBW Entertainment.

RBW confirmed in a statement to XSports News earlier today (February 24), announcing that the singer had contracted the virus following her PCR test taken after coming into close contact with another COVID-19 patient on February 23.

“Solar completed the third dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, and she has currently halted all activities and is taking the necessary measures as well as getting rest in keeping with guidelines set by government health authorities,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi.

Shortly after the news broke, Solar took to her personal Instagram to address and reassure her fans of her ongoing recovery “Thank you for worrying about me. I’ll take this [as a sign] to promote in a healthier way before my solo album comes out. I’ll take good care of myself and come back,” she wrote.

Solar had previously announced on February 22 that she would be making her solo comeback sometime next month with her debut mini-album ‘容 : FACE’ through a cryptic trailer. It will mark her first comeback since she made her solo debut in April 2020 with the single ‘Spit It Out’.

In other news, MAMAMOO, completed by Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa, are set to perform at KPOP.FLEX to be held at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany in May. The remaining lineup includes groups such as AB6IX, ENHYPEN, (G)I-DLE, IVE, EXO’s Kai and NCT Dream.