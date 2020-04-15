Mammals shares new video clip for ‘Mansion’

New South Wales electronica artist Mammals — real name Guy Brown — has shared a new music video for ‘Mansion’ today (April 16), receiving its premiere on Purple Sneakers.

Watch the clip below:

Per a press release, the music video for ‘Mansion’ was filmed entirely at The 1896 in Brooklyn, New York. According to Brown, the song explores the feelings of “being totally consumed under oceans of powers we can’t control”.

“I flew to New York for the first time to work with my good friend Jordan Lister for the Mansion clip,” said Brown in an interview with Purple Sneakers.

“We wanted to explore the sense of water and space in the themes of the song. Using a huge silk sheet and this crazy old abandoned warehouse we went from just being underwater to a whole other dimension. We didn’t have much time in the warehouse so we found another crazy zone that we were quickly yelled at and chased out of having lugged all the gear up 4 flights of stairs.”

Mammals’ debut EP ‘Animalia’ was released in 2014 and has racked up over 11 million streams to date. He released a second EP in 2016, ‘Chase Your Bliss’, followed by a string of singles over the years. Brown has also toured Australia supporting singer-songwriter Vera Blue, and has performed at Splendour in the Grass and Sydney City Limits.