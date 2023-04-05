Man accused of posing as police to get into Megan Thee Stallion show

A man in Texas has been accused of pretending to be a police officer in an attempt to sneak into a Megan Thee Stallion show.

As per a report shared by the regional outlet KHOU 11 (via Complex), the 28-year-old fan, named Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson, was arrested after impersonating a police officer at one of the rapper’s headline shows.

The set was at a March Madness Music Festival-launching show on Friday (March 31), which took place in Houston.

Advertisement

According to reports, Stevenson was wearing a vest that read “Police K-9” when he was arrested at the venue. He later faced a felony charge of impersonating a public servant.

In a separate report, shared on Monday (April 3) by KTRK, the fan was released after being granted a $20,000 (£16,045) bond by Harris Country Judge, Danilo Lacayo.

Following the settlement, a prosecutor named Mathew Jackson made a statement to the local outlet, reminding fans of the consequences involved when impersonating a public servant. “Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case,” he said. “You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue.”

Last year, members of the entertainment world came forward in support of Megan Thee Stallion, after a jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting her in July 2020.

After a nine-day trial, Lanez was found guilty of all three charges against him – one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Advertisement

He faced more than 20 years in prison and the possibility of being deported back to his native Canada. However, last month, his lawyers made a bid for a retrial – claiming that, among other factors, the judge barred a fair trial by “erroneously” allowing jurors to view a social media post.

Megan Thee Stallion – real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete – first accused Lanez of shooting her in August 2020. When appearing in court, she claimed to have not reported him to police earlier due to tensions between the Black community and authorities.

“At this time, we were at the height of police brutality and the situation with George Floyd,” she said. “I don’t wanna see anybody die, I don’t wanna die.”